New York man arrested on gun charges

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The Hagerstown police responded to a separate incident that involved a handgun. According to a release the incident happened at the 1,00 =0 block of Noland Drive.

When officers arrived they said 26-year Justin Carattini from New York fled from officers on foot. With the help of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to put Carattini in custody.

When they searched Carattini they found a fully loaded revolver on his waistband that was stolen out of Pennsylvania. Carattini was taken to the Washington Detention Center and is being charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Concealed Dangerous Weapon, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person.