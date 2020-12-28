New Year’s TV trends

MARYLAND (WDVM) — People all across the country will be turning on their TVs as the new year rolls around, but what will they be watching? A report from USDish says that Marylanders tend to watch “Doctor Who” the most during this time of year, while most of the nation tends to watch “Friends.”

Twelve of the fifteen most popular episodes are primarily comedies, bringing in the new year with a laugh.

USDish says they used IMDB data and viewership to find these rankings. The most popular episode was “The Millenium” from “Seinfeld.” The Doctor Who episode “The End of Time: Part Two” ranked seventh among the most-watched episodes on New Year’s Eve.