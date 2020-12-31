New year, New Mindset: will 2021 be different?

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Hoping for better days, some believe that come 2021 our world will be restored as we once knew it.

Getting back to normal is a slow process and while there is a vaccine, there are still just so many uncertainties and no one can predict exactly when we may return to our old world. Therapists believe this pandemic has unleashed a new kind of trauma that we all need to process.

“We need to let go of things that haven’t been processed,” said therapist, Dr. Kitt Knowles. “They haven’t been let go of in the body, they haven’t been felt, haven’t seen the light of day and they need to in order for us to work through them.”

Experts say it’s also important to manage your health anxiety and stress you may have about COVID-19, the best way to do that is to stay connected.

“We’ve really had to think about how to come together as a community and support each other and find ways of staying connected, even when we’re supposed to stay socially distance,” said Dr. Ratzfill. “It’s a real tension between those two things because I do think peer support is such an important part of resiliency, which I think we all need to build capacity for right now.”

After all, 2021 is here, but a virus doesn’t know what year it is. It’s up to us to change the way we see things.