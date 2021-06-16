New website helps battle food insecurity

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — According to the Maryland Food Bank, 1 in 4 Marylanders suffers from food insecurity.

Because of Covid-19, many families are experiencing a rising need for free food resources. Feeding Frederick is a new tool to help raise awareness about food insecurity throughout Frederick County.

“We’re launching a new awareness campaign so that we can reach more individual families so people can find where to go to get food and when,” said Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner. For someone in need of food, it can be sometimes difficult to know where to go, how to get there, and what the hours are. Connecting people to these food resources, so they know where they can get their next meal is important.

The interactive map and resource, which is made possible through a collaborative partnership between Frederick County Government, the Community Foundation of Frederick County, the Ausherman Family Foundation, and aims to bring awareness to free food resources offered throughout the county.