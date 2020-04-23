New traffic pattern due to construction on MD Rt. 51 in Cumberland

Construction is starting April 27 on the Rt 51 bridge over Rt. 61 in Cumberland, Md. near the West Virginia border. (Courtesy: Google Maps)

The traffic shift will be in place starting Monday, April 27, and continue for the rest of the year

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Starting next week, there will be a new traffic pattern on MD Rt. 51 (Industrial Blvd) over MD Rt. 61 (Wineo Street) in Cumberland, Maryland.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is moving traffic to the northbound side of the bridge while crews repair the southbound side. Traffic changes will start on Monday, April 27 and continue for the rest of the year, MDOT SHA said.

Switching the traffic will be done over two nights, and will effect drivers in the area as follows:

April 27:

Right lane closure on MD 51 northbound

Line striping operations northbound

Northbound traffic will stay in the new pattern

April 28:

Barrier will be installed

Line striping operations southbound

Southbound traffic will be moved over to the northbound lanes

MDOT SHA said the construction work is to “replace the deck and rehabilitate the bridge on MD 51 (Industrial Blvd) over MD 61 (Wineo Street) and CSX Transportation in Allegany County.”

The $10.9 million bridge project is expected to be complete Summer of 2022, according to MDOT SHA.