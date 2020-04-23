New traffic pattern due to construction on MD Rt. 51 in Cumberland

Maryland

The traffic shift will be in place starting Monday, April 27, and continue for the rest of the year

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Construction is starting April 27 on the Rt 51 bridge over Rt. 61 in Cumberland, Md. near the West Virginia border. (Courtesy: Google Maps)

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Starting next week, there will be a new traffic pattern on MD Rt. 51 (Industrial Blvd) over MD Rt. 61 (Wineo Street) in Cumberland, Maryland.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is moving traffic to the northbound side of the bridge while crews repair the southbound side. Traffic changes will start on Monday, April 27 and continue for the rest of the year, MDOT SHA said.

Switching the traffic will be done over two nights, and will effect drivers in the area as follows:

April 27:

  • Right lane closure on MD 51 northbound
  • Line striping operations northbound
  • Northbound traffic will stay in the new pattern

April 28:

  • Barrier will be installed
  • Line striping operations southbound
  • Southbound traffic will be moved over to the northbound lanes

MDOT SHA said the construction work is to “replace the deck and rehabilitate the bridge on MD 51 (Industrial Blvd) over MD 61 (Wineo Street) and CSX Transportation in Allegany County.”

The $10.9 million bridge project is expected to be complete Summer of 2022, according to MDOT SHA. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories