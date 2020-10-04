New test can detect Influenza A and B, COVID-19

MARYLAND (WDVM) — As flu season ramps up, it may be difficult to distinguish between COVID-19 symptoms and flu symptoms. But, a new lab test can help you do just that.

Developed by the Centers for Disease Control, the multiplex assay test can detect COVID-19, along with Influenza A and Influenza B strains, all in the same test.

The University of Maryland Baltimore’s signature lab is able to run these tests, according to Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.)

Leaders at the state level are excited about the test, but say prevention is the best course of action heading into the flu season.

“The First Lady and I have already got our flu shots and we encourage all Marylanders to do the same. The flu vaccine is the best way to prevent flu disease,” said Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) late last week.

The CDC currently reports sporadic flu activity in D.C., Maryland, and West Virginia, and reports little to no activity in Virginia.