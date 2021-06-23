New student housing complex approved by Hagerstown City Council

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — More student housing is officially coming to downtown Hagerstown. The proposal to convert 170 West Washington St and 17-21 East Franklin St into housing units for University System of Maryland at Hagerstown students was approved by the city council on Tuesday.

The agreement was first brought to the council several weeks ago and is set to create nine new one-bedroom apartments and eight new two-bedroom apartments in the designated areas. City officials said the project is expected to be finished by this time next year.

“From — the way we have it written in the agreements — from May to October … all the units in those properties will be reserved for USMH [students],” said Jonathan Kerns, community development manager.

Any apartments not taken by USMH students by October will then be open to other members of the community, starting with students from other local colleges.