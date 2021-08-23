New speed cameras in the area of Christophers Crossing

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Drivers should be cautious of their speeds near Christophers Crossing.

According to city officials, new speed cameras were installed on Christophers Crossing Crestone Drive and Moran Drive.

In May 2021, Mayor Michael O’Connor announced a new initiative called “Operation Safe Speed,” a collaborative effort between the Frederick Police Department and the Department of Public works.

Residents will begin to see that plan in action. According to the Frederick Police Department, the cameras will capture traffic heading both westbound and eastbound in the area of Christophers Crossing.

The speed cameras will capture drivers’ speeds of 42 miles per hour and above; however, the cameras will not issue any live citations until September 27.