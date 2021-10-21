New space for entrepreneur growth opens at Hagerstown Community College

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Our Little Preemie is a growing business in Washington County primarily offering clothing and comfort items to parents of premature babies.

“Our business…started almost five years ago in January and…It’s an online community and it was…Because my niece was born 6 weeks early and after she was born my twin sister was like hey we need to start a community where I can see these babies grow up,” said Latoya Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Our Little Preemie.

The business is now one of many using space at the new David w. Fletcher Incubator and Labs to help entrepreneurs grow ideas and thrive on the economic stage.

“Just being here around so many different entrepreneurs and small businesses has helped us because so many of them have reached out to us and have been really supportive,” said Lewis.

The new incubator and lab space is inside Hagerstown Community College’s Center for Business and Entrepreneurial Studies. It features a new computer lab, an advanced manufacturing lab, and office space for entrepreneurs.

“Our incubator director has performance metrics that those businesses will have to meet during their time that they’re in the incubator to help measure their progress and see that they’re growing and moving in the right direction and before then we graduate them out into the community,” stated HCC President Dr. Jim Klauber.

The goal of the 34-thousand square foot building is to help grow business in Washington County by giving people the assistance and space needed to make their concept a reality.

“Well we hope it’s going to generate more economic development for WashingtonCcounty by attracting new entrepreneurs to come and get their start,” Klauber mentioned.