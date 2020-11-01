New Silver Spring parking rates take effect Nov 2

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM) – Heads up for Montgomery County drivers, new parking rates in Silver Spring will start going into effect starting November 2.

County-run garages, parking lots and parking meters in downtown Silver Spring will all see an increase in prices

These price hikes will be rolled out in phases, and the days and hours requiring payment will remain unchanged.

The new parking rates will be:

On-street parking: $2 per hour

Surface lot parking: $1.25 per hour

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Wayne and Town Square Garages 58, 60 and 61: $1.25 per hour

All other garages: $1 per hour

Permits:

$195.00 monthly access at Garages 60 and 61

$132 per month at a long-term meter with a Parking Convenience Sticker monthly permit

$12 per day with a daily parking permit

The rates were adopted by the Montgomery County council as part of the fiscal year 2021 budget process.