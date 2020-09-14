New Salvation Army Family Thrift Store opens

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Salvation Army in Washington County held the grand opening for their Family (Thrift) Store, relocated from Frederick Street to 1310 Dual Highway.

Money that’s earned from the thrift store is funneled back into Salvation Army programs aimed towards helping the Washington County community. The store has everything from clothes to home appliances, all at a discounted rate.

“We think of ourselves as the retail department store for low cost,” said Washington County Salvation Army Commanding Officer, Captain Jimmy Taylor.

All customers entering the store must wear a mask and adhere to other CDC safety guidelines.

The thrift store is open from 10 am-5 pm, Monday through Friday, on Saturday, from 10 am-4 pm, and is closed on Sunday.