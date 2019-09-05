New safety policies in place for Washington County School district

School officials say they're prepared for the rest of the school year, even with an increased student population

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The first week of school is almost over for Maryland. Public school officials say they’re prepared for the rest of the school year, even with an increased student population. Schools all across the district also have some new policies put in place.

Washington County Public Schools have more students enrolled this year than last year. The Ruth Anne Monroe Primary School has 30 more students in their headcount.

“We did add an additional pre-k in our class and our school so we have six pre-k classrooms and we have seven classrooms in kindergarten, first, and second. We have about 575 students here,” Dana Peake said the schools principal.

School officials say they have figured out ways to help keep their children safe, like having each student wear a vest during school dismissal. This is something that has been put in place district-wide for the safety of every student.

“Helps the bus driver know that those students are in pre-k and kindergarten. An adult has to be at the bus stop for that student when they’re getting off the bus just to make sure we get them to the right adult whenever they’re exiting the bus,” Peake said.

Parents say they feel better knowing the school treats students as their own and that the vests were a great idea.



“Something new that I have seen, I mean I’ve never seen anything like it I think it’s pretty cool that they have those vests to differentiate the age groups of the kids actually,” Itzia Deleon said.

Parents that have kids in Washington County Schools say with everything going on in today’s world, every school should have initiatives like the safety vests.



“I think it’s pretty awesome and all schools should offer that,” Deleon said. Students are allowed to take the vests home and wear them when they arrive and depart from school.