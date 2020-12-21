New restrictions slash capacity at big box stores in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Large retailers and stores across Montgomery County may take a major hit later this week as new restrictions slash capacity limits.

New guidance from a county executive order says stores won’t be allowed to have more than 150 people inside at a time, including big box stores like Walmart, Target, and large grocery stores. That’s 150 people including both customers and staff.

It goes into effect Wednesday, December 23 at 5 p.m. Individual stores and businesses have been able to request capacity increases by submitting detailed COVID-19 safety plans to the county.

“There are a lot of big retailers doing an exceptional job in terms of counting people, cleaning, and ensuring social distancing. Unfortunately, there are some stores that have become lax in their enforcement of these safety measures,” said Dr. Earl Stoddard, director of Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

“Retail workers make up about 11 percent of people who have tested for positive for covid-19 in Maryland,” Dr. Stoddard said in a press conference.