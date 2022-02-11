New requirements making international travel more complicate

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — After two years of travel disruptions caused by the pandemic, most international borders have reopened, but traveling abroad this spring and summer, may require more than a passport and plane ticket.

More than a dozen countries such as Jamaica and Costa-Rica have recently implemented travel insurance requirements for travelers.

The insurance will be a precaution just in case you may succumb to injuries over your vacation. We spoke with a travel insurance expert to learn exactly how important it is for you to be covered.

“Let’s just say that if you’re flying from California to Florida for spring break, and you’re going to be outside of your health network or outside of your home state obviously and you don’t have medical insurance, even within the United States if you do get hurt and you need to seek medical attention and you don’t have adequate insurance,” Co-Founder Omar Kiwan explained. “You are responsible for those medical bills.”

For more information about how to make sure your next vacation is insured visit their website.