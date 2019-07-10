New regulations set for truck drivers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is moving forward with changes to the hours of service regulations that truck drivers are required to follow.

Each duty period must begin with at least ten hours off duty.

Drivers cannot work more than 60 hours on-duty over seven consecutive days.

The regulations also state drivers may be on duty for up to fourteen hours following 10 hours off duty, but are limited to 11 hours of driving time.

Some truck drivers are in favor of the new regulations, but others disagree.

“I find myself driving more fatigue than I ever had and its because of the hours of service,” said Allen Carlile, who has been a truck driver for almost 37 years.

Rende Johnson is also a truck driver and has been in this occupation for 3 1/2 years.

“Even though it is just driving, sitting in the seat, it is exhausting and very boring at times. Those rest breaks help get the blood flowing, get the mind going again, looking at something else besides the window,” said Johnson.

The three hour difference between the 11 hour driving limit and 14 hour on duty limit is set to give drivers the opportunity to load cargo, fuel up, and take breaks for meals and rest.