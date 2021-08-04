New real-time Ride On passenger app to launch in Montgomery Co.

The app will be available to all riders in Spring 2022

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Taking public transportation could be worrisome as COVID-19 is still among us, but to alleviate some of those stresses, Montgomery County is developing an app to make it a little easier to keep a safe distance from others.

MCDOT wins federal funding to develop a real-time Ride-On crowdsourcing app to tell transit users ‘how full is my bus?’ The county won a $450,000 grant by the Federal Transit Administration for the app that provides real-time bus status and passenger counts for Ride-On routes.

The new technology is the first to coordinate with strategically placed buses. The app is expected to decrease bus wait times by providing additional bus information. Riders can also use the app to plan trips on Metrorail and Metrobus.

MCDOT Chief of Management Services for Ride-On, Kevin Sanders said, “It ties into all the various data points that we have out there for transit. Not just for Ride-On, but also with our other transit partners in the region.”

This cutting-edge project is slated to begin this Fall, with a pilot of users from the Montgomery County Transit Advisory Group. Rollout to all riders is projected to begin in Spring 2022.