New ramp meters are now live on I-270

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Commuters can expect to see some changes on one of our major highways through Frederick and Montgomery counties. Ramp metering signals are now on 18 interchanges along southbound I-270.

The Maryland State Highway Administration turned on full-color ramp metering early Wednesday morning. The new meters are part of the innovative congestion management project to help improve safety, reduce congestion and save drivers up to 30 minutes on morning commutes between Frederick and the Capital Beltway.

This is also the first system of its kind to be implemented in Maryland.