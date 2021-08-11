New proposed legislation offers paid leave for pregnancy loss

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Approximately 10 to 20 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage.

The Support Through Loss Act provides employees with three days of paid leave by employers to prioritize their health needs after experiencing pregnancy loss.

“I can’t tell you how many clients I see who have had to hide a miscarriage or a loss at work, or return immediately after — and that’s just the women, the babies’ daddies count too,” said Emily Pardy, CEO and founder of Ready Nest Counseling.

Supporters of this bill are hoping to destigmatize the experience that is all too common.

“My husband and I were expecting our fourth baby, and we had already announced our pregnancy we were clear into the second trimester, and our first ultrasound in the second trimester, was discovered that the baby no longer had a heartbeat that emotional turmoil for me was only about 48 hours and then, of course, the grief that follows. To this day, that baby will always be missed,” said Pardy.

The bill not only covers miscarriages or infant loss but also failed adoption and surrogacy arrangements, and an unsuccessful round of intrauterine insemination or failed reproductive medicine opportunities.

“It just shouldn’t be a luxury to be able to grieve in the way that you want, it should be for everyone, it should be accessible for everyone to be able to take the time they need,” said Pardy.

If the bill does become law, the United States would join countries like India, New Zealand, and South Korea in offering some form of paid leave for pregnancy bereavement.