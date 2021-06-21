New program to protect bicyclists on busy roadways; adds buffer between traffic and bike lanes

After the study, transportation officials will consider using the same method on other roads

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is making many changes to ensure safety on their roadways with a new program reducing lanes used for vehicles to add a lane for bicyclists.

You’ll find the changes on a stretch along Maryland-193 or better known as, University Boulevard from Arcola avenue to Amherst Avenue. This is the first time the Maryland State Highway Administration has reduced lanes to add a protected bike lane. White pole dividers were installed on both east and west lanes on MD-193, which is one of the busiest roadways in the county.

The new bike lanes will run nearly a mile and a half long and will last for roughly six months. MDSHA will collect data on traffic incidents, speed and how often the new lanes are used.

After the study, transportation officials will consider using the same method on other roads.