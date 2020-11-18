New program introduces students to different career pathways

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools launched a new program showcasing school system alumni who have gone on to become successful in different industries and fields.

The school system says the “Let’s Talk Careers” speaker series, aimed at middle and high school students, features former students who went on to become entrepreneurs or work in various fields, like healthcare and engineering.

The program kicked off Wednesday, with local co-owners of the Mediterranean restaurant chain, CAVA, who discussed how education impacted their careers.

“I think it is industry-specific. I think it’s about understanding and having a passion for whatever industry you want to pursue. Getting as much knowledge and as much information about that industry is, to me, the most important thing, said co-founder Ike Grigoropoulos.”



The monthly speaker series will be all virtual, streamed live on YouTube and the MCPS website.