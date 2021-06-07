New pride flag launches in heart of Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Seven days into Pride Month, a time to celebrate the LGBTQ community, Montgomery County took steps to launch a new flag that represents this time.

County Executive Marc Elrich, other Montgomery County councilmembers and leaders of the LGBTQ+ community joined Glass for a flag raising ceremony on Monday.

“Pink, white, and blue — along with black and brown to represent our communities of color,” Councilmember Evan Glass said.

This is the third pride flag raising event in the county, but this year, it’s a bit different.

“I am… a Black transgender woman, and I’m very proud of it. I started my transition back in October first of 2010 — it has been a wonderful journey,” Karen Kendra Holmes said at the flag-raising ceremony.

This event marks and celebrates the beginning of Pride Month.

