New potential bus routes for Md. and Va.

(WDVM) — Both Maryland and Virginia are considering the idea of an express bus service that will connect Montgomery County and Fairfax County.

There are eight proposed stops:

● Bethesda to Tysons

● Germantown to Tysons

● Silver Spring to Tysons

● Gaithersburg to Tysons

● Frederick to Tysons

● Bethesda to Reston

● Bethesda to Dunn Loring via Tysons

● Frederick to L’Enfant via Arlington

A final draft of the proposal is scheduled to be finalized in January 2021.