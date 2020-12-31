New potential bus routes for Md. and Va.

(WDVM) — Both Maryland and Virginia are considering the idea of an express bus service that will connect Montgomery County and Fairfax County.
There are eight proposed stops:
● Bethesda to Tysons
● Germantown to Tysons
● Silver Spring to Tysons
● Gaithersburg to Tysons
● Frederick to Tysons
● Bethesda to Reston
● Bethesda to Dunn Loring via Tysons
● Frederick to L’Enfant via Arlington
A final draft of the proposal is scheduled to be finalized in January 2021.
