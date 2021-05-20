New pet foster program to keep families together

Montgomery County Office Animal Services is one of just 18 animal shelters selected across the country

DERWOOD, Md. (WDVM) — A new foster program has launched to help keep pets together with their families.

The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services launched the Safety Net Foster Program to help those who need assistance and temporary care for their pets, including when they are facing eviction, domestic violence, hospitalization or loss of housing.

The goal is to help pet-owning families stay together in times of crisis and financial hardship as it is a critical resource for pet families in our community. While there are resources for people in crisis, there are often few opportunities for pets to be included in the plan for overcoming housing insecurity.

“This gives people a longer time period where they don’t have to worry about their animal and can get their life crisis together,” said Maria Anselmo with Montgomery County Office Animal Services.

Montgomery County Office Animal Services is one of just 18 animal shelters selected across the country to participate in the Arizona State University/Virginia Tech Maddie’s nationwide fostering study.