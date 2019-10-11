New park addition in spring 2020

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — The intersection between Garis Shop Road and Wagaman Road may be getting a new look next spring with the addition of a new park.

The Trail Park project will help increase access to the Antietam Water Trail with boat ramps so kayaks or rafts have easier access. Antietam Recreation has been using the site for some time, but the trail park will make the area more efficient and safer for the community to use, according to officials.

“There’s local money available, there’s also the Department of Natural Resources Program Open Space money, so there is a total of about $90,000 of state funds that will go towards this project,” said Director of Public Works Andrew Eshleman.

The total budget for the project is roughly $120,000.