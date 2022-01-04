New organ donation laws in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — In Maryland, leaders are making changes to organ donor laws beginning this July.

According to Maryland House Bill 301, residents of Maryland who want to be organ donors when applying for a driver’s license on or after July 1, 2022, can choose whether their organs will be used for research and education or transplantation and therapy.

Drivers must receive information about each option from motor vehicle administration facilities.

Resident organs from past registered donors that were donated before July 1, 2022, can only be utilized for transplantation or treatment.

“By donating your organs and tissue after you die, you can save or improve as many as 75 lives. Many families say that knowing their loved one helped save or improve other lives helped them cope with their loss. It’s especially important to consider becoming an organ donor if you belong to an ethnic minority,” read a statement from the Mayo Clinic, a national nonprofit.

The Health Resources & Services Administration says that residents can donors even with an illness. Doctors will decide if the donation is possible.