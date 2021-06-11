New opportunities for students in science education; collaborative effort in Montgomery Co.

The MOU will take effect in October

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — More opportunities to come for college students in Maryland who are interested in STEM-related fields.

Montgomery County is playing a big role in creating new opportunities for those in science education. Since the pandemic, the focus has shifted as creating vaccines against COVID-19 was critical.

“It was a great convergence of the University System plus Montgomery College, plus the private sector, the people who have to bring jobs here,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

A memorandum of understanding was signed to grant students from across Maryland internship and job opportunities to gain work experience in research with Montgomery county’s top industry leaders.

“Im excited im working at this big company,” said Yasamin Younesi, AGT associate scientist.

“Students are not just getting trained just in the classroom, they can go into the real world and get experience,” said Titina Sirank, AGT product manager.

Both students were able to land a job at American Gene Technologies in Rockville one of the companies along the I-270 Technology Corridor.

“What’s more fulfilling than reducing suffering and reducing death from serious human disease and that’s what gene and cell therapy gives us is an opportunity and AGT is at the nexus of all these things,” said Jeff Galvin, American Gene Technologies CEO.

The county has been in the lead when it comes to the evolution of the life and regulatory sciences – regionally, nationally and internationally.

The MOU was signed by Montgomery County, the university system of Maryland and Montgomery College. It will take effect in October.