New Montgomery Co. reopening plan would rely on vaccination numbers to move forward

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County could be taking a new approach to reopening, modeling its rollout after other large jurisdictions across the nation.

As of Monday morning, 50 percent of Montgomery County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The new approach is being voted on after a public hearing Tuesday, so nothing is set in stone yet. If the plan is approved, it would go into effect on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Dr. James Bridgers, the county’s deputy health officer, broke down the plan Monday morning. Here’s what the Board of Health regulation says:

50 percent of the population receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine:

Gathering limits increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors;

Businesses limited to 25 percent capacity move to 50 percent capacity if they do not sell or permit the consumption of food or drink;

Camps can move to the gathering limits of 50 indoors and 100 outdoors;

escape rooms can allow 10 people per game;

Museums and galleries may reopen touch exhibits;

Malls may reopen pedestrian concourses and return tables and chairs inside; and

Sports move to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors with a similar number of spectators.

60 percent of the population receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine;

Gathering limits increase to 250 people indoors and no limit outdoors;

Most businesses move to 75 percent capacity and may sell food and drink for consumption while seated;

Camps can increase to gathering limits of 250 people indoors with no capacity limit outdoors and may permit campers from outside of Washington, D.C., Maryland, or Virginia;

Convention and banquet facilities are limited to 50 percent of the facilities maximum capacity per State restrictions;

Cigar and hookah bars may permit smoking outdoors;

Foodservice establishments may move to 75 percent of maximum capacity;

Religious facilities may move to 75 percent of maximum capacity; and

Sports may increase capacity for participants and spectators to 250 people indoors and no limit outdoors.

50 percent of the population being fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine all conduct and business in Montgomery County must follow any State or Maryland Department of Health requirements in place at the time.

