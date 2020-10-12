New minority leadership announced in Maryland’s Senate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — New minority leadership in Maryland’s Senate has been announced following two state senators who stepped down.

The Senate Republican Caucus elected Sen. Bryan Simonaire of Anne Arundel County as a minority leader and Senator Michael Hough as a minority whip. Hough represents parts of Frederick and Carroll counties.

Senate President, Bill Ferguson (D), met with them Saturday saying he is looking forward to working collaboratively to build a strong Maryland.



“This afternoon, I had the opportunity to meet with Minority Leader Simonaire and Minority Whip Hough to congratulate them and welcome them to leadership. I served on a committee with Senator Simonaire when I first entered the Senate, and have had many opportunities over the years to work closely with both of these Senators. I look forward to working collaboratively to build a stronger Maryland, particularly as we face the challenging times ahead.” Senate President, Bill Ferguson’s full statement released Saturday

The Maryland General Assembly is controlled by Democrats.

Senator J.B. Jennings and Senator Stephen Hersey stepped down last week.