New minority leadership announced in Maryland’s Senate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — New minority leadership in Maryland’s Senate has been announced following two state senators who stepped down.
The Senate Republican Caucus elected Sen. Bryan Simonaire of Anne Arundel County as a minority leader and Senator Michael Hough as a minority whip. Hough represents parts of Frederick and Carroll counties.
Senate President, Bill Ferguson (D), met with them Saturday saying he is looking forward to working collaboratively to build a strong Maryland.
Senate President, Bill Ferguson’s full statement released Saturday
“This afternoon, I had the opportunity to meet with Minority Leader Simonaire and Minority Whip Hough to congratulate them and welcome them to leadership. I served on a committee with Senator Simonaire when I first entered the Senate, and have had many opportunities over the years to work closely with both of these Senators. I look forward to working collaboratively to build a stronger Maryland, particularly as we face the challenging times ahead.”
The Maryland General Assembly is controlled by Democrats.
Senator J.B. Jennings and Senator Stephen Hersey stepped down last week.
