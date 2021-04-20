New memorial playground in Frederick County honors the memory of two sisters

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A dream is finally fulfilled: Sophie and Madigan’s Playground in Frederick, Maryland is officially open.

On January 31, 2013, the Lillard family lost their daughters Sophie and Madigan in a horrific house fire. Ever since that dreadful day, the family has been working on a way to pay tribute to the joys of their lives, Sophie and Madigan.

Sophie and Madigan’s Memorial Playground is a themed playground that reflects Sophie and Madigan’s personalities and spirits. It also provides children and families in the community with a place to build memories. The memorial playground features a three-story castle and a pumpkin patch.

The park is being completed in three stages. Phase one, “Fantasyland,” and phase two, “Wonderland,” are already done. The Lillard family is hopeful this playground will offer little ones “a whole new way to play.”

“Although this ribbon cutting brings a certain level of sadness to us because of the two people who aren’t going to be able to play on this playground,” said Jack Lillard. “It also brings us excitement and hopes about the joy this space will provide to families in the future.”