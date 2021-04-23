New Mass Vaccination Site Opening in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A new high-volume vaccination clinic is opening in Frederick County.

The site will be located at the former United Healthcare Office on Oak Street in Frederick, Maryland. It will be operated by the Frederick County Health Department and county staff, and it is supported by the state.

County Executive Jan Gardner is proud that the site will allow at least 4,000 more people to be vaccinated, which is about twice the capacity of existing sites.

Shawn G. Dennison, Public Affairs Officer for Frederick County Health Department’s COVID Division said, “Any opportunity we have to make the process as effective as possible and get a shot in every arm and make sure that no arm is left behind. Anything that we can do to achieve that, we are looking to do.”

Anyone who already has scheduled appointments at Frederick Community College or the Scott Key Center will still be vaccinated at those locations.