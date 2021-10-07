New mask mandate instated at all Maryland Comptroller offices

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Starting today, Oct. 7, all Comptroller offices across Maryland will now require a mask for staff and visitors.

The requirement applies to those who work and conduct business in the Louis L. Goldstein Treasury Building, the Revenue Administration Building, the Annapolis Data Center, the Comptroller’s Baltimore Office, regional branch offices, satellite offices, and the Motor Fuel Laboratory.

Masks must be worn in public areas and gathering spaces including the Comptroller’s Assembly Room, office spaces, and hallways.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot stated the mandate is a “simple preventative measure that can help stop others from getting sick so that we can finally overcome this terrible pandemic.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories