New mask mandate instated at all Maryland Comptroller offices

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Starting today, Oct. 7, all Comptroller offices across Maryland will now require a mask for staff and visitors.

The requirement applies to those who work and conduct business in the Louis L. Goldstein Treasury Building, the Revenue Administration Building, the Annapolis Data Center, the Comptroller’s Baltimore Office, regional branch offices, satellite offices, and the Motor Fuel Laboratory.

Masks must be worn in public areas and gathering spaces including the Comptroller’s Assembly Room, office spaces, and hallways.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot stated the mandate is a “simple preventative measure that can help stop others from getting sick so that we can finally overcome this terrible pandemic.”