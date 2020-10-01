New Maryland law toughens stance on crimes involving strangulation

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Beginning October 1st, a Maryland law goes into effect that defines strangulation as a felony offense.

It’s a change that advocates and attorneys, like Joyce King with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, have brought before the state general assembly twice before gathering bipartisan support for the law earlier this year.

“Often strangulation was being charged as a second-degree assault, which does not truly represent the severity and lethality of that action,” King explained.

Now strangulation, defined as the intentional blocking of breathing, carries a penalty of 25 years.

“That speaks volumes to a victim that we take their life seriously, we take their allegations seriously,” King said.

King says the law comes into effect at a significant time. Domestic violence specialists at Frederick Health Hospital say they’ve seen a startling trend since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have seen a decrease in the amount of patients that are coming in for our services,” explained forensic nurse examiner, Ann Winklbauer. “However, the majority of our patients have been domestic violence victims. We’re seeing more intense injuries, more strangulation.”

The push to elevate strangulation to become a first-degree assault was spearheaded by advocates and attorneys who emphasized the likelihood of incidents becoming fatal.

“If you are in a domestic violence situation and your partner has strangled you even one time, you are 750 percent more likely to be killed by them,” explained social worker for the Frederick Health forensics department, Meaghan Tarquinio.

October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Tarquinio says while protocols at the hospital have change amid the pandemic, the forensic nursing team continues to treat victims of assault and collect evidence for cases in the justice system.

“The hardest part and the biggest thing is just making that first step. You won’t do it alone, and we’ll help you figure it out along the way,” Tarquinio said.

King added that the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office will be adding an additional prosecutor to the domestic violence unit.