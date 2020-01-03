New Maryland law to help victims of sexual assault

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A new Maryland law taking effect this year requires sexual assault test kits to be processed in a timely manner. Thirty days is pretty much the benchmark and law enforcement is all about keeping to that timetable.

Corporal Carly Hose with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the new law is designed to help victims so that labs process evidence without delay.

And just across the state line, while West Virginia does not have a law like Maryland’s, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office works closely with prosecutors so examination of rape test kits does not fall off the priority list, according to Captain Brendan Hall.

Vivian Baylor is an advocate for sexual assault victims in Martinsburg and says West Virginia was awarded a grant to expedite the backlog of untested rape kits at the state crime lab in Charleston. Her work at the Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center helps connect anyone reporting a rape, stalking incident or domestic violence to law enforcement, medical and social services.

The new Maryland law does allow for some flexibility if the assault allegation is disproved within the 30 day window of if the alleged victim does not consent to the laboratory analysis.