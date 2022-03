ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The new Maryland congressional map is in the House and has passed the second reading. The plan is for it to head to the governor’s desk by Wednesday afternoon.

Just Tuesday, the Senate passed the new congressional map.

WDVM’s reporter on the scene is hearing senators and delegates think the governor will veto it, but some senators plan on overriding the veto.

