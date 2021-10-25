New low-interest loans offered to residents affected by natural disasters

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The United States small Business Administration, is providing low-interest loans to qualifying residents affected by natural disasters such as Hurricane Ida.

This comes in response to Governor Hogan’s disaster declaration request, which declared Frederick County, Maryland as a covered entity.

For those who qualify, these loans can be used to fix property, vehicles or anything else that was affected by Hurricane Ida.

According to the SBA qualifying residents may also be eligible for additional funding to protect their property against future damages from a similar disaster.

Loan applications and program information can be found at https://disasterloan.sba.gov, by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (TTY/TTD 1-800-877-8339) or by e-mailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

According the SBA, applications for physical property damage will be accepted now through Dec. 17, 2021, and applications for economic injury will be accepted now through July 18, 2022.