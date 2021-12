HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — More than half of all Americans have received a surprise medical bill, which can amount to thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars.

When patients unknowingly receive care that is not covered by their insurance, they are often hit with an unexpected bill that can throw them into a financial crisis. The fear of a surprise medical bill can lead some patients to avoid medical treatment altogether.

The bill is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.