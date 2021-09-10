New initiative to promote vaccinations are coming to residents’ door steps

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — For Marylanders living in areas with low vaccination rates, you can expect door-to-door canvassing in your area in an effort to promote vaccination equity.

The Maryland Department of Health launched a new initiative called the Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project, the program will come straight to your doorstep — literally.

The Asian American Center of Frederick will be working on this project locally. Canvassing will begin in mid-September and will continue through June 2022.

This program works to help educate residents on the vaccine and aims to ensure residents have full access to the vaccinations.

Canvassers will conduct door-to-door visits in areas identified through ZIP code analysis as having low vaccination uptake and will provide information on local vaccination locations and testing, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

“We have made tremendous progress in vaccinating Marylanders against COVID-19, yet we understand that some unvaccinated residents still need more information,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “By going door-to-door and sharing information, we can help more Marylanders make an informed decision about getting vaccinated as we continue our efforts to ensure there is no arm left behind.”

Health officials are reminding residents that the vaccine is free and you don’t need insurance.