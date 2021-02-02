New information emerges in Silver Spring parental abduction case

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Police say new information has emerged in a parental abduction case involving a Montgomery County mother who allegedly abducted her daughter, whom she did not have custody of at the time.

Ashley Spicer, 35, and her daughter, 9-year-old Israel Burks, were reported as missing last fall. Burks’ father, who has full custody, told Montgomery County Police that Spicer did not return their 9-year-old daughter to his Silver Spring home after she was allowed to visit with her over the summer. There is a warrant out for Spicer’s arrest.

In a new development in the investigation, MCPD says the department has information that indicates Spicer and Burks have been in Tennessee, Richmond, Va., and Fort Wayne, In.





Police are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact the department.