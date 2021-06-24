New Horizon Academy strives to help homeless youth

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to Maryland’s Governor’s office for children, during the pandemic, many youths experienced homelessness for the first time. Frederick County officials also reported eight hundred students in the Frederick County Public School system left the classroom without knowing for sure where they would be sleeping, in an effort to combat this issue a program is being relaunched.

The student homelessness initiative partnership of Frederick County, or SHIP for short, is a nonprofit that strives to help at-risk youth overcome barriers. With the help of community partnerships, next Monday, June 28, 2021, SHIP is re-launching The New Horizon Academy, which is a five-week program designed to help homeless teens build their academic skills, gain employment, and housing.

The goal is to help give resources to teens so they can succeed as the world reopens

“It’s an ongoing relationship with community support so that a student when they are in school can attend to work, they don’t they don’t have to worry about where they’re going to sleep, or where their next meal is coming from, because with the support of the ship that their security comes with that,” said Dana Falls, Frederick County Public Schools, Director of Student Services.

This year’s program will serve 75 Frederick County Public Schools students from six high schools, and for the first time will include rising ninth-graders.

For more information on the program contact SHIP of Frederick at 240-415-8971 or e-mail info@ShipFrederick.com.