New grocery store coming to downtown Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A new grocery store is coming to downtown Hagerstown thanks to grant money from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

The Horizon Goodwill Industries building on North Prospect Street will be turned into a grocery store for the downtown area.

A $435,000 grant was given to Meritus Health and Horizon Goodwill Industries to use toward the grocery store.

“It’s just super beneficial for our whole community really because downtown has been known as a food desert we have, you know, a couple small grocery stores but nothing large,” said Emily Keller, mayor of Hagerstown.

The store will include items like fresh produce and will work to give area residents an easier way to get food and healthier food choices.

“It will be a full-service grocery store in terms of the variety of the products that will be available everything ranging from you know fresh fruits and vegetables to pantry staples and household goods you know it will not have things like a butcher or a full-service bakery that you might find at a much larger grocery environment,” stated David Shuster, president/CEO of Horizon Goodwill Industries.

The grocery store is expected to be up and running by the summer of 2022.