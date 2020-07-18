New grants will fund public art projects in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Hagerstown is pulling down $25,000 in grants from the Maryland State Arts Council to promote public art for the cityscape.

The area surrounding Hagerstown City Park, where the art museum is situated, will be the focal point for the creative projects along the cultural trail. And the city will involve the public in choosing where the art will be located and in what medium — murals or sculptures, for example. The project has the support of Mayor Bob Bruchey and city council and the city engineer is readying potential sites.

“We have an iconic location,” says City Engineer Rodney Tissue. “It is at the city park and the cultural trail is right beside it. This is a great opportunity for public art in Hagerstown.”

The city hopes to complete the project by May of next year.

