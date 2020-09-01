New grants announced to combat opioid and substance abuse

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday, Maryland Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford announced the opioid and substance use grant awards for this upcoming fiscal year.

The Opioid Operational Command Center and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency will distribute $9.6 million in grants to help counties fight the opioid and substance use crisis.

The funding for fiscal year 2021 is part of a $50 million, five-year commitment that the Hogan-Rutherford administration announced in 2017.

The grants will be divided among the counties based on the needs of their communities.

The fiscal year 2021 grant distributions include $5.6 million in competitive grants to fight the opioid and substance use crisis through the highest-scoring programs that align with the OOCC’s mission and that meet the most pressing needs around the state and $4.0 million in block grants distributed among the Opioid Intervention Teams (OITs) in each of the state’s 24 local jurisdictions to fight the crisis in ways that best meet their own needs.

Washington County will be receiving $151,260 to assist the Opioid Crisis Response Team and to support Washington Goes Purple, which educates youth and community about the dangers of prescription pain medication.

In a statement released earlier, Lieutenant Governor Rutherford stated that addressing the opioid and substance use crisis in Maryland remains one of our highest priorities. As long as this crisis poses a threat to Marylanders, we will persist in our efforts to eradicate it.”