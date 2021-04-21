New grant looks to help with a backlog of rape kits

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded the state of Maryland $2.6 million to help clear up a backlog of rape kits.

According to the Attorney General’s office, there are about 5800 untested rape kits in Maryland. The kits are important because they represent a victim, and they are evidence that something happened. This money will be spent over the course of three years and will go toward resources and services for victims in need.

“We’re trying to put that power and empowerment back with the survivors and allow them to really those choices,” said Laura Jessick from the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault. “We understand that without even considering the testing, beyond that survivors may have questions about their safety, about revisiting part of their life and any legal options at least civilly that may want to consider.”

If you are interested in working with MCASA, you can call 833-364-0046 or email your concerns to notification@mcasa.org.