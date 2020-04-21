New goal set for Washington County COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund after surpassing $200K

United Way of Washington County members pose with a donation from the Patriot Federal Credit Union to the Washington County Covid-19 Emergency Assistance Fund on April 16, 2020. (Courtesy: @unitedwaywashcounty on Facebook)

The Community Foundation and United Way of Washington County want to raise another $50,000 to disperse to local orgs helping others

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Over $200,000 has been raised for the Washington County COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which supports local community organizations and partners directly helping people impacted by the coronavirus crisis. They’re now hoping the community can help raise another $50,000.

The fund is organized by the Community Foundation and the United Way of Washington County, Maryland and they have already exceeded their original goal of $200,000. One hundred percent of the donations are used to help the community, the organizations said.

$50,000 from the emergency fund was dispersed on Monday, April 20. This was the first round of grants, sent to five agencies: CASA, Inc., Interfaith Service Coalition, Salvation Army, Together with Families, and the Washington County Commission on Aging.

Organizations can apply for the second round of grants by midnight on April 22. The United Way of Washington County said recipients for the second wave will be announced next Monday, April 27.

This fund will deliver economic assistance and access to vital food and basic need supplies to the many children, families and households who already have and will be impacted by the temporary loss of income. The COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund may also be deployed to strengthen our community’s ability to prepare for and respond to a variety of health and other emergencies, as well as to support programs and initiatives that are focused on fighting for the health, education, basic needs and financial stability of our community. United Way of Washington County said in a press release on April 21, 2020

Want to help with the emergency assistance fund? United Way and Community Foundation are hoping to soon raise another $50,000. Donations can be made online at https://bit.ly/2UR6fsy or by texting COVIDWashCo to 313131, by calling 301.739.8200 x 104 or by mailing checks to United Way of Washington County, 83 West Washington Street, Suite 101, Hagerstown, MD.