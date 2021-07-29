New FirstNet cell sites turned on in Allegany County

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — New infrastructure will help advance public safety by improving connectivity for residents and visitors in Allegany County.

AT&T was selected by first responders to provide the FirstNet service. The effort is geared at enhancing coverage and service for first responders.

It gives them access to always-on 24 hours a day priority and preemption across Allegany and several other counties in Maryland.

“I think it’s the reality that our first responders deserve to have reliable coverage across our state to help them to effectively manage incidents. That is something that we believe it’s critical, and that’s exactly what they’re getting with FirstNet,” said LaTara Harris, regional director of AT&T.

AT&T will connect FirstNet users to the company’s telecommunications network assets, valued at more than $180 billion.