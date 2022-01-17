New emergency generator in Thurmont

Maryland

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — If you live in the town of Thurmont, you will soon receive a new addition to the area that will keep you warm in the winter and cool during the summer. 

The Town of Thurmont Public Works staff partnered with G&S Electric to set up a new emergency generator at the Thurmont Municipal Offices.

Town leaders say government offices will be recognized as a heating and cooling center.

It will also assist residents during power failures and other emergencies. Officials say everything should be up and running in about two weeks. 

