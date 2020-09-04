New electric Ride-On buses hit Montgomery County streets

DERWOOD, Md. (WDVM) — Commuters in Montgomery County might spot brand new electric Ride-On buses in the area.

The county rolled out its first four electric Ride-On buses as part of a bigger effort to reduce transportation emissions and build a greener county. The buses will go into service Friday morning. The 35-foot buses are expected to be four to five times more efficient than diesel buses and yield an estimated annual fuel savings of nearly $100,000 dollars per vehicle. The buses will operate on Ride-On routes 18 and 25, which run through Langley Park, Silver Spring, and Takoma Park. County officials are also planning to expand their electric bus fleet by adding 10 additional buses by 2022 as part of the FTA bus and bus facilities grant.

Montgomery County Executive, Marc Elrich said, “So our goal is not only to take the buses that you see here and get them electrified but also to electrify the rest of our fleet, the cars people drive, the trucks people drive and eventually some of the heavy equipment.”

The county is also developing a solar micro-grid to support electric bus charging at the Silver Spring station where the buses will be located. That grid is expected next year.