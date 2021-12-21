New Election Director for Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, the Frederick County Board of Elections announced a new Election Director.

Barbara Wagner who worked as the Interim Director has officially received the title of The Frederick County Board of Elections Director.

Wagner worked closely on Frederick’s Municipal Primary and General Elections and aimed to make sure residents had the equal opportunity to vote.

She said she will continue her efforts and work to create a better voting system that will draw more participation.

“My focus is to increase our visibility in the community. Voter outreach and education enhances participation in all aspects of the voting process,” Wagner said. She also stressed the desire to reach out to younger citizens to encourage registration and voting.

“The board is looking forward to working with Ms. Wagner for many years,” Board President Mary Lou Green said. “She demonstrated strong leadership during her time as Interim Director. Her commitment to Frederick County voters has been evident from day one.”

Wagner has been working in elections since 2008.