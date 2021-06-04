New drug treatment center opens doors; equipped to help over 60 patients

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Our area has lost thousands of those to the opioid epidemic in the past few years. Montgomery County is taking steps to be proactive about combatting this — a new center opened on Friday to treat patients dealing with substance abuse.

Avery Road Treatment Center in upper Rockville is a state-of-the-art center that provides inpatient and outpatient treatment services for substance use disorders. The center will also provide residential, non-hospital detoxification and intermediate care services for adults.

Those who need help can self-refer or get a referral by behavioral health clinics, jails or hospitals. There is a priority for pregnant women or those suffering from chronic illnesses.

Individuals with child welfare, criminal justice involvement and those with co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders are also included.