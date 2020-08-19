New drive-in movie theatre in consideration for Washington County

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A drive-in movie theatre may be coming to the outskirts of Hagerstown.

Pending approval of the Washington County Zoning Appeals Board at their Wednesday night hearing, a special exception will have to be designated from the Valley Plaza property which flanks Halfway Boulevard behind the Roy Rogers restaurant. There are 111 parking spaces where the Hagerstown area K-Mart closed earlier this year suitable for the proposal.

Ashley Holloway, county zoning administrator, says “the decision is based on the quality of life in the neighborhoods, if the traffic will affect the neighborhoods and if the use is even a use than can be enjoyed by the neighbors and stakeholders in the area.”

And the proposal specifies that only “family-friendly” films will be shown.

